A fragmented arms market offers India a chance to gain influence

For India, this creates an interesting paradox. The past two decades saw an unprecedented expansion in Indo-US defence cooperation. American aircraft, helicopters, artillery systems, surveillance platforms and maritime assets became important components of India’s military modernisation. India welcomed American technology and cooperation but without embracing the alliance structures that typically accompany such military relationships elsewhere.
The renewed American engagement with Pakistan under Trump 2.0 has complicated the picture. Even if such engagement remains limited, it reinforces India’s instinctive preference for diversified sourcing, as reflected in its recent preference for European platforms over American ones.
Russia’s defence industrial base has come under immense pressure due sanctions-related constraints, labour shortages, and the prioritisation of domestic military requirements. Export commitments have slowed, maintenance timelines have become uncertain, and the long-term reliability of Russian supply chains is being reassessed across Asia, Africa, and West Asia. Markets that historically depended on Russian platforms are now searching for alternative partners for servicing, spares and maintenance, as well as new supplies with credible technology and without excessive political conditionality. India, with its extensive industrial capability on Russian platforms, can fill the void.