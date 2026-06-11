A fragmented arms market offers India a chance to gain influence

It is within this evolving context that the emergence of new Asian suppliers becomes particularly important. South Korea has emerged as a competitive exporter in artillery, armoured systems, shipbuilding. Turkey has used unmanned systems to build strategic influence well beyond its immediate region. Japan’s entry is especially significant because of the scale and sophistication of its industrial base. Japanese manufacturing capabilities in shipbuilding, electronics, materials engineering, and precision systems have long been globally respected. With the new policy in place, a greater external role for Japanese defence manufacturing has become increasingly plausible.