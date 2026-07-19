A midnight arrest and the anatomy of a bank fraud by a trusted insider

The common thread across these cases is exploitation of shared passwords, absence of supervision of dormant portfolios, and an audit framework that ticks compliance boxes but doesn’t focus on transactions. For all transactions, the maker keys the message in the system, the checker checks it and, at the third stage, the verifier transmits it after being convinced of its genuineness. In Vivek’s branch, the maker-checker system, the core internal control, was effectively neutralised the moment the branch manager handed over her credentials to Vivek.
Going by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report for 2024-25 (FY25), the value of bank frauds had surged to ₹36,014 crore (later the amount was revised to ₹32,803 crore), nearly three times the amount seen in FY24, even as the total number of cases dropped from 36,060 to 23,953 (revised to 23,722 cases). The paradox of fewer cases but greater losses points to a structural shift: Frauds are getting larger, more sophisticated, and harder to detect in real time. The FY26 figures support this theory—the total fraud value jumped to ₹48,021, but there were fewer reported cases (10,114). PSBs accounted for almost three-fourths of the total amount.