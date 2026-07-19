A midnight arrest and the anatomy of a bank fraud by a trusted insider

The branch head shared her system credentials with Vivek—her login and password—granting him access to the highest tier of the core banking solution (CBS), the centralised software that serves as the technological backbone of a bank, managing deposits, withdrawals, and loan processing in real time across all branches, ATMs, and digital platforms.

It was done in good faith, under operational pressure, to ensure that day-end reports were submitted on time. She never imagined it would become the master key to a ₹16-crore heist.

The fraud was elegant in its simplicity. Indian banking regulations classify accounts with no customer-initiated transactions between one and two years as “inactive” and more than two years “dormant”. Such accounts attract only occasional scrutiny from internal auditors. Vivek had begun transferring funds from dormant accounts of his branch to other banks. He had access to the Term Deposit Receipts or TDRs, handed over to him by aged, trusting customers. He broke them prematurely and routed the proceeds to his own accounts kept with other banks. He also targeted Public Provident Fund accounts and Small Savings Certificate accounts held at his branch.