A Muslim voter's worth: Poll results show need for new model of secularism

Some “secular” parties, still reliant on the Muslim vote, have grown wary of appearing to speak for them. Like the previous AAP government in Delhi during Shaheen Bagh protests and the communal riots that followed. The fear of being seen as “pro-Muslim” kept them away.

Today, they’re being persuaded to vote for the candidate most likely to defeat the BJP merely on the hope that it might protect them physically. This is hopelessly minimalistic in a robust secular democracy. As the Sachar Committee showed, it’s done nothing for them. In fact, the report became Mamata Banerjee’s rallying call because it showed how miserably the Muslims had done under the Left in West Bengal. It’s for the “secular” parties to build large enough coalitions with the Hindus to reach winning vote shares. In the past, the Hindi heartland parties did so by dividing the Hindus among castes and signing up large enough caste groups. That fortress has now been breached by Modi and Shah. Who has any new ideas here? Certainly, this Congress looks far from it. It has the bewildered look of a confused hare on a highway, frozen in the headlights of an onrushing truck.