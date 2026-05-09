A Muslim voter's worth: Poll results show need for new model of secularism

The secular relief at knowing that Muslims having their place at least in the Kerala sun needs to be tempered by the realisation that the BJP will now exploit this as evidence of minority rule, work on the Hindu vote and divide the Kerala Christians.
Nationally, this Lok Sabha, the 18th, had 24 Muslim MPs, or a mere 4.42 per cent while the community’s proportion in the national electorate is more than 15 per cent. In the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha, there were 22 and 27 Muslim MPs, respectively. This, however, isn’t as big a surprise as it might seem from a first reading. Except 1980 and 1984, when Muslims won 49 and 45 seats, accounting for 9 and 8.3 per cent, respectively, the percentage of Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha has stayed around the 5-percent mark. But they were always represented significantly in the Union Cabinet — even Vajpayee had Sikander Bakht.