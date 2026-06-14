A new era of 'free' deposit rates begins with RBI's LCR-based window

In 1994, a prime lending rate (PLR) concept was introduced for transparency. It was followed by benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) in April 2003 to address the prevalent practice of banks offering loans below the PLR to some of their large corporate borrowers. Then came the base rate (July 2010), the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate MCLR (April 2016) and repo-linked lending rate (October, 2019). Finally, in March 2022, the RBI allowed micro-finance entities to decide on micro-loan rates.

When it comes to deposits, in April 1992, banks got the freedom to set term deposit rates for 46 days to three years and above, but within a ceiling prescribed by the RBI. In 1995, banks were allowed to fix their own rates on domestic term deposits of two years and more. After that, the rates of domestic term deposits of over one year were decontrolled in 1996 and, in October 1997, banks got the freedom to set their own fixed deposit rates across maturities. Finally, in October 2011, the RBI freed the savings account rate, the last bastion of mandated rate.