A quiet exodus: Why young bankers are walking out of public sector banks

But the attrition rate doesn’t tell the real story — the quiet departures of young officers who bring on the table limited institutional knowledge but enormous technical aptitude and energy to grow into tomorrow's leaders.
Through the 1980s and into the early ‘90s, a banking career commanded enormous attraction, almost equal to the civil service. An entry-level officer’s salary was comparable with that of a direct-recruit Class I government officer. Promotions, while structured, followed a predictable path. Indeed, industrial relations were not stable but the promise of a secure career with steady progression meant talented graduates kept choosing banking over other jobs.