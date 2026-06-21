A quiet exodus: Why young bankers are walking out of public sector banks

The result is visible in the leadership of many PSBs where general managers and regional heads in their early-to-mid 40s are managing large institutions, with considerably less field exposure than their predecessors had at the same grade. The proven, incremental path of promotion that created many legends in the banking sector in the pre-economic liberalisation era is compressed out of necessity. At the same time, fresh recruits face a different problem: The top of the pyramid is occupied by a generation promoted quickly, slowing down the creation of vacancies at the senior level.