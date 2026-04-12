A year of foreign play in finance: A roundup of FY26's defining moves

When it came to banking, the turf on which foreign banks play in India saw dramatic developments last year; the lens through which the banking regulator viewed them also changed.
The RBI allowed Blackstone to acquire up to 9.99 per cent stake in Federal Bank Ltd, making it the bank’s biggest shareholder. Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, invested Rs 6,197 crore in the Kochi-headquartered old private bank through its affiliate, Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd. The deal gives Blackstone the right to nominate a non-executive director to the Federal Bank’s board.
US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) invested Rs 7,500 crore in IDFC First Bank Ltd through a preferential equity issue. The objective was to support the bank’s growth. Warburg Pincus, through Currant Sea Investments BV, invested Rs 4,876 crore, and ADIA, through its wholly owned subsidiary Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, Rs 2,624 crore. Currant Sea Investments BV now holds 9.44 per cent in IDFC First Bank and Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC, 5.08 per cent. Warburg has a director on the bank’s board.