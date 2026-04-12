A year of foreign play in finance: A roundup of FY26's defining moves

There is a difference between the RBL and Yes Bank deals. In the case of RBL Bank, new money will flow in, bolstering its capital and helping it grow its balance sheet. The Yes Bank deal was an “offer for sale”. Here, the sellers got the money, not the bank.

All these happened in the banking space. However, the biggest deal of the financial sector happened on the non-banking turf. Japan's MUFG Bank, which has been in India for over a century and a quarter (through its earlier avatar, Yokohama Specie Bank), acquired a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance Ltd for Rs 39,618 crore through a preferential allotment. The landmark cross-border deal was announced in December 2025 and completed in the first week of April 2026 after all regulatory approvals. MUFG Bank has got the right to nominate up to two non-independent directors on its board.