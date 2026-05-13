After promise of freebies, new state governments must face fiscal reality

With the same party ruling in both the state and the Centre, Assam and West Bengal are likely to receive a more sympathetic treatment from the Union government. The new government in Tamil Nadu has also been avoiding confrontationist rhetoric. However, the Union government itself will face a severe fiscal crunch due to the ongoing war in West Asia, and will have limited capacity to loosen the purse strings. In any case, the challenge of fulfilling the promises made by the newly elected state governments without adversely impacting the quality of services provided will be formidable.

Elections in India have become fertile ground for the proliferation of freebies. Every political party thinks it is the only way to come to power and invents new forms of subsidies and transfers. The Sixteenth Finance Commission drew attention to this fast-growing trend of cash transfers when it stated, “The unconditional transfers have grown at a rate of 28.8 per cent between 2018-19 and 2025-26 BE (Para 14.30).” And, “....unconditional transfers are also witnessing a rapid geographical expansion, with an increasing number of states embracing them as the preferred instrument of transfers (14.32).” All political parties, without exception, have been making tall promises in their manifestos to win elections, and once elected, those promises come back to haunt them.