AI and humans are bonding with machines in the factory of the future

Enterprises may not have the luxury of waiting for technology to become perfect. Neither will they have time to totally reorient their teams for new technologies. They will have to continuously experiment and adapt for relevant outcomes. Workers will have to move into judgemental roles where an AI-driven machine may not have the authority to take decisions. “Future jobs require managing shared data, shared decisions and shared accountability across networks of suppliers and partners that no single organisation owns,” the WEF report says.
ACG, a Mumbai-based pharma firm, is cited in the report for managing human-machine relationships. The company’s facility manages equipment that is more than six decades old while producing more than 5,000 stock keeping units requiring precise tolerances. Historically, machine configuration relied heavily on individual operator experience, which often led to inconsistent settings, reduced yields, quality issues, and longer lead times.