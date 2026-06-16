AI strengthens, not weakens, the case for quarterly reporting of results

The proposal is surprising because technology is making financial reporting easier, not harder. AI is increasingly being used to automate reconciliations, improve transaction matching, identify anomalies, assist with regulatory compliance, and accelerate the financial close process. As these tools become widespread, the cost and effort involved in producing timely financial information are likely to fall. Research at Stanford and MIT shows how AI is speeding up financial closure. This raises an obvious question: If technology is making reporting faster, cheaper, and more accurate, is reducing reporting frequency the right response?