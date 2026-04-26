Beyond the hearth: Recognising women farmers as key to India's agri future

The definition of “woman farmers”, as mooted by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), is quite broadbased. It includes all those who are, formally or informally, involved in managing agrifood systems in various capacities, such as farmers, regular or seasonal labourers, fishers, beekeepers, pastoralists, foresters, processors, traders, rural entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders, and even women agricultural scientists. Going by this definition, women engaged in the Indian farm sector comprise 33 per cent labourers (wage earners) and 48 per cent self-employed (working on their own family farms).

The past few decades have witnessed a rapid increase in the migration of rural men, especially the youth, to urban areas in search of non-farm paid employment, particularly white-collar jobs by the educated youth, and labour work by others. The steady erosion of profitability of agriculture, notably crop farming, and overall income from land are believed to be among the major causes for migration. However, its net result is the growing feminisation of Indian agriculture, enhancing the responsibilities of women, and necessitating greater emphasis on women-oriented policies and programmes for agricultural development. In fact, the need for such a paradigm shift in agricultural policy regime was emphasised even in the three-day global conference on women in agrifood systems, held in New Delhi last month. The resolutions adopted at this meet called for redesigning policies, enhancing awareness, promoting international cooperation, and mobilising resources to support women in agriculture. Besides, it also stressed the need to ensure equitable access to land, resources, technology, finance, and market for women farmers. The Indian government, on its part, reiterated its firm commitment to integrate women more effectively into endeavours on agricultural development.