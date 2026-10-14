Can India's latest FTAs put it on the road to Viksit Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Rules of origin violations (to bypass tariffs) have been highlighted by the US recently. India earlier raised similar issues with regard to China, leading to a review of the India-Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) agreement. Contrary to China’s conditions, India signing FTAs with most countries would allow it market access at lower tariff rates and the need to bypass tariffs should not arise. India should avoid using FTAs to push its products to non-FTA countries.

It may be prudent to note that mega-regional agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have very different stands on each of the four areas mentioned above. While the CPTPP commits to environment-friendly production, protection of labour standards and avoiding state-sponsored production subsidies, the China-led RCEP is nearly silent on all of these. It is easy to see that relaxed labour and environment standards along with state subsidies are the building blocks of sustained trade advantage for nations like China and Vietnam. The developed West sees these as unfair to their own workers/citizens as jobs are lost along with environmental degradation in exchange for cheaper imported products.