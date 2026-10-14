Can India's latest FTAs put it on the road to Viksit Atmanirbhar Bharat?

Indian FTAs span countries which are developed markets, including the European Union (EU), European Free Trade Association (Efta), and Australia, as well as countries which are home to a significant portion of the Indian diaspora. These include the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Oman. Finally, negotiations are in progress with countries which would help secure India’s supply chain of critical rare earth elements. Peru and Chile fall under this category. India’s earlier comprehensive agreements with Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia have their own role in comprehensive cooperation on multiple fronts. The India-EU trade deal, branded as the “mother of all trade deals”, is creating a positive outlook for future growth in external demand-driven economic growth. However, do the FTAs have implications for India’s vision of becoming atmanirbhar and, finally, viksit?