Can the India-US tax treaty survive an AI-dollar deluge in the digital era?

To counter the looming fiscal imbalance and ensure flourishing trade, India must undertake a calibrated tax policy overhaul, anchored in domestic reform and targeted treaty renegotiation. Taxation of cloud service providers that rely on data centres in a country is increasingly becoming a matter of concern for tax authorities worldwide. Against this backdrop, it is crucial for the US and India, arguably with significant stakes in the digital economy, to play a leading role in shaping a coherent framework for taxing data centres and AI-driven business models.

First, India must initiate negotiations to amend Article 5 to define the “significant digital presence” (SEP) test, akin to the OECD’s proposed framework but adapted to treaty law. The current domestic definition of SEP and the threshold are generic, leave room for interpretation, and beg for certainty. This would deem a US enterprise to have a Permanent Establishment in India only in specified situations beyond those adopted under domestic law. Such a clause would enable India to tax only specified business profits attributable to digital activity within its borders and provide clarity on carveouts for foreign cloud service providers. Towards this end, the income tax amendment Bill of 2026, pending approval in Parliament has proposed a simplified compliance requirement, as part of ease of doing business. An express prohibition on double non-taxation for all forms of digital activity will promote the treaty’s preamble. Equally important is expediting the conditions for fulfilment as an eligible data centre in pursuance to the amendment.