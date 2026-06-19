Capital gains don't deserve a special tax privilege if labour doesn't

Third, and most importantly, risk capital does not just constitute financial risk only for the investor. When it grows beyond a certain size — as in the case of technology companies during the dotcom boom and now with AI — a collapse does not merely mean that investors lose money. The systemic effects of large tech or bank failures can be much wider. If SpaceX were to collapse one day (let’s hope that does not happen), and many more AI companies fell in unison (OpenAI may well be a candidate), the real economy would be as affected as the direct investors themselves. During the 2008 global financial crisis, the taxpayer had to rescue large companies like Citibank, General Motors and AIG and also mortgage lenders like Fannie Mae. Financial risk capital tends to extend risks to the wider economy.