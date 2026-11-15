Clean books, thin margins: The new reality of Indian banking

IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd leads the industry with a Casa ratio of 48.4 per cent, followed by Bank of Maharashtra (46.47 per cent), Central Bank of India (44.65 per cent), IDBI Bank Ltd (43.82 per cent), Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd (41.97 per cent) and IOB (40.71 per cent). No other bank has crossed the 40 per cent mark. Among large lenders, SBI, ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd maintained a Casa ratio of at least 38 per cent each, while Axis Bank Ltd had 36 per cent and HDFC Bank Ltd 31.6 per cent. For some lenders, large inflows of foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits swelled the term deposit base and pulled the ratio down.