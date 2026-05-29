Cockroach Janata Party: Indian youth turn political anger into viral satire

Millions of youngsters, including extremely over-qualified people, apply in desperation for any job that is advertised. No government has been able to deliver on this front and things may get worse as artificial intelligence (AI) enters the workforce.

When it comes to fake degrees, 2026 may also mark a watershed. Given the Neet UG paper-leaks and the CBSE website scandal, it is possible to argue that contemporary Indian degrees and certificates are, at the very least, of dubious credibility. That is yet another cause of youth anger. The CJP website had a petition demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It had been signed by 600,000 “cockroaches” before the site was blocked.