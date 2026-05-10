Conflict in the backyard: Wild animal attacks are pushing farmers into debt

A 2021 study by the University of British Columbia, Canada, and the Centre for Wildlife Studies, India, found that farmers in Karnataka lost one to three months of income each year to wild-animal raids. A single elephant “interaction” can cost a farmer a loss of 20 per cent or more. A 2025 study from Kodagu district in Karnataka found that close to 50 per cent of farmers surveyed incurred losses amounting to a whopping ₹90,000 per year, pushing many into debt. The forest department of Himachal Pradesh estimates that annual crop losses add up to ₹500 crore, and if indirect costs of fencing and other protection measures are included, it would be ₹1,500 crore at the very least. This is again confirmed by a 2026 study in the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu. The study says 90 per cent of farmers identified wildlife conflict as their primary production risk, with a staggering 50-60 per cent of crops damaged primarily by wild boars, peafowl and elephants. Investigation by Down To Earth from across the country recounts the same story of lost income, livelihoods and rising indebtedness. The question now is: What needs to be done to “rebalance” this relationship and establish some form of co-existence between humans and animals?