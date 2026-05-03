Consumer protection: Insurer can't dispute valuation agreed at issuance

The insurer contested the case on technicalities as well as merits. It contended that the requisite documents had not been supplied and that the surveyor had assessed the loss at ₹2,06,791, with the observation that the claim should be treated as “no claim” since there were no bills for the purchase of the equipment. The insurer also stated that when the equipment was purchased, the hospital did not have a valid licence to function. Hence, it repudiated the claim on July 25, 2018.

The insured pointed out that at the time of taking the policy, the hospital held a valid licence issued under the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Act, 1950, and was entitled to run the hospital. Also, the equipment had been purchased on an “as is where is” basis at an auction of mortgaged properties sold by State Bank of India. The hospital pointed out that the insurer issued the policy after ascertaining the value of the insured items, so if there was any doubt about the licence to run the hospital or the value of the equipment, the insurer should have cleared these before issuing the policy. It alleged that the insurer was raising objections after the loss and destruction of documents in the flood, with the mala fide intention of avoiding settlement of the claim.