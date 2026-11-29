The statement of objects and reasons for enacting the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, observed that existing laws such as the Indian Contract Act, the Sale of Goods Act and the Standards of Weights and Measures Act had failed to protect consumers from exploitation. The Consumer Protection Act was therefore intended to provide a speedy and simple way to redress consumer disputes through a quasi-judicial machinery at the district, state, and national levels. To empower consumers, the Act expressly provided that the redressal agencies would follow only the principles of natural justice when deciding disputes and would have the power to award compensation.