CR7 heads out: Ronaldo leaves behind a legacy beyond goals and records

Now, as he hangs up his studs from international football at the ripe age of 41, older heads will judge his retirement as long overdue. Indeed, younger fans who never had the privilege of watching CR7, as his fans called him, in his prime would have wondered what the fuss was all about had they watched his dismal performance in the recent World Cup. Where his great rival Lionel Messi walked and jinked around opposition defenders for Argentina, Ronaldo was a shadow of himself, unable to execute those incredible jumps that earned him the record for the most headed goals in football history (158) or make those darting runs into the box to score the 985 goals of his career. Yet just 10 years before, he powered Portugal to a Uefa Euro trophy, the nation’s first major tournament title, with three goals (all critical ones) and two assists. In the final against France, he was forced off with knee injury after a cynical tackle. But in a show of inspired captaincy he ran up and down the sidelines — which his manager, marooned in a mandatory technical area, could not do — bellowing instructions and encouragement to his team until a little-known substitute called Eder drove in a goal from a distance to win Portugal the match.