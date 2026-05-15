Deja vu? Past oil shocks have led to political, economic crises in India

Even assuming the Strait opens by June, the damage implies global oil supply will peak at 102.2 mb per day in 2026. The IEA projects global oil demand will contract to 104-105 mb per day by the end of 2026, which is higher than supply.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) scenario is even worse. Around 3.4 billion people (including 80 per cent of Indians and 2.4 billion Asians) use LPG for cooking. In 2025, 30 per cent of seaborne LPG went through the Strait, including 68 per cent of India’s LPG imports. As of now, 0.3 million barrels oil-equivalent of LPG is transiting every day through the Strait, instead of the normal 1.5 million barrels. Natural gas is also a feedstock for nitrogenous fertilisers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech hinted there were issues, as he asked farmers to use less fertilisers.