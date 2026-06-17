Delhi's recurring tragedies reveal a failure of urban morality

The families of Uphaar’s victims, mine among them, spent more than two decades in courtrooms so that the next fire would not happen. It happened anyway, in the same month, in the same city, to people with even less power to demand answers. The yellow tape in Hauz Rani will come off within days, and the lane will fill again, because need does not wait for reform. The only monument worth raising for the 21 dead is a city in which they would have been safe — where a room near a hospital does not require a gamble with one’s life, and where a fire certificate describes a building rather than decorating a file. Anything less, and we are not mourning the dead but only rehearsing for the next time.