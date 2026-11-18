Who will answer for this? The Supreme Court has been issuing orders on Delhi’s air since a petition was filed in 1985, commissions and action plans have multiplied, and no god is going to come down to clear the sky. The answers, therefore, will have to come from us. A civilisation that never tires of reminding the world of its antiquity once wrote municipal rules into the Arthashastra, fining anyone who threw dirt on the street an eighth of a pana and doubling the fine on the king’s road. Its heirs now foul the air of their capital and wait for the wind to change. Pride in that past will not clean a single breath, and a people that cannot protect its children’s lungs is working its way towards extinction, however old its civilisation.