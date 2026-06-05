Dharmendra Pradhan's political skills outshine his ministerial record

Mr Pradhan was given additional charge of the Ministry of Skill Development between 2017 and 2019, just after demonetisation, a period that was devastating for those who aspired to placement. The pandemic followed, dealing another death blow. Crowning achievements in the ministry were hard to come by. He was given additional charge of the Ministry of Education in 2021. Currently, schools are wondering how they will carry out the CBSE order mandating children must study three languages (of which two must be Indian languages), given the undercapacity of the teaching staff. The policy, which is under Supreme Court review, must be rolled out in July.