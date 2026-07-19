Discreet diplomacy may shield India from tariff threats over Russia oil buy

The US-Iran conflict escalated last week, but markets and governments were not taken by surprise. The disruptions of early March had already encouraged stock-building, alternative sourcing and contingency planning. Oil and freight costs rose, but the response was more measured than during the initial shock.

India has diversified crude supplies across Russia, the Gulf, the United States, Latin America and Africa. That provides flexibility, but not immunity. Replacing Russian barrels abruptly could still raise procurement and freight costs and add to inflationary pressures. The threat at Bab el-Mandeb, the southern entrance to the Red Sea, must also be viewed realistically. Major container lines have largely avoided the Red Sea route since December 2023, routing principal services around Africa, although some had begun returning cautiously. A fresh Houthi escalation could intensify an existing disruption rather than create an entirely new one. It could keep vessel capacity tied up on longer routes and sustain elevated freight and insurance costs.