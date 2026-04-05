Duty concessions to SEZ for DTA clearances likely to find few takers

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said that the bills of entry filed at the Customs portal claiming such concessions will go through the risk management system and faceless assessment procedure. The post assessment formalities such as examination, grant of “out of charge” order etc. will be handled by the authorised officers at the SEZ Customs stations. This procedural improvement should be extended to all SEZ to DTA clearances.

Most SEZ units procure some of their inputs from DTA. The supplies from DTA to SEZ are zero-rated under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws and are treated as exports under the SEZ laws. The supplies earn DBK under the Customs laws and can be counted for fulfilment of export obligations under the FTP schemes such as export promotion capital goods (EPCG) scheme. The FTP and DBK benefits translate into lower prices on such inputs for the SEZ units. Most SEZ units, especially those whose finished goods attract 7.5 per cent or 10 per cent duty, may not ask their domestic suppliers to let go benefits on such supplies and disturb their present arrangement in return for a 1 per cent concession.