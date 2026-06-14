Echoes of 1990-91? Energy shock revives concerns over economic stability

By 1990-91 India’s balance of payments (BoP) had already been under severe pressure because of low exports and high fiscal deficits for several years as well as a strong policy aversion to foreign private investment. By 2025-26, India’s share of goods exports had fallen to 11 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from a peak of 17 per cent average in 2011-14. The impact of this substantial decline in goods exports on the BoP current account deficit was masked by the surge in services exports and buoyancy of remittances from abroad during this period. But the recent, massive energy shock and associated jump in payments for oil and gas have highlighted the long-standing weakness in goods exports. The trend decline in its share of GDP has been due to several factors, whose influence has varied over time. One oft-underestimated cause has been the inexorable, cost-raising increase in India’s customs tariffs since 2014. The World Trade Organization data show that for non-agricultural goods, the share of tariff lines in the category 10-15 per cent increased sharply from 1.4 per cent to 33.5 per cent between 2014 and 2024 and for the tariff category 15-25 per cent from 1.7 per cent to 14.9 per cent, while the share of tariff lines in the category 0-10 per cent fell steeply from 90.5 per cent to 42.5 per cent over the same period.