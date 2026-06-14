Echoes of 1990-91? Energy shock revives concerns over economic stability

The combined fiscal deficit of about 7.7 per cent of GDP in 2025-26 is clearly better than in 1990-91. But it is still high in comparison to major developing countries and our own history (such as in 2005-08). Together with our government debt to GDP ratio of over 80 per cent, it leaves very little fiscal space for manoeuvre.
On the positive side, the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have allowed the market-responsive exchange rate to depreciate, with some attempts to slow the decline by the use of forex reserves; quite different from 1990-91, when India had a fixed (to an undisclosed basket of currencies) rate system. Less positively, the government has been slow to pass on the rising oil, gas and fertiliser prices to users, preferring a mix of tax reductions, mounting losses of oil- and gas-marketing companies, increasing fertiliser subsidies and various forms of informal rationing of scarce energy. A few days ago, the government and RBI announced a programme to induce more foreign borrowing by eliminating taxes on interest and capital gains accruing to foreign institutional investors in government bonds and protecting a category of NRI (Non-Resident Indian) fresh deposits from exchange risk by bearing the hedging cost.