Economics of oilseed production: Why India's import dependence persists

However, this phase, termed ambitiously “the yellow revolution”, did not last long. One of the key reasons for that was the gradual erosion of the unbridled authority given to the TMO to formulate policies concerning pricing, imports, and exports of vegetable oils. Besides, the TMO was overloaded with additional responsibilities of promoting other crops, including pulses and maize. By the mid-1990s, the TMO was downgraded virtually to a broadbased scheme for promoting oilseeds, pulses, oil palm and maize. Unsurprisingly, therefore, none of these crops could get the kind of concentrated attention that was needed for their development. Though several avatars of oilseed technology missions have come into being since then, none of them could deliver the expected results for want of adequate autonomy and empowerment.