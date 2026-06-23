El Niño & markets: The signal and the noise for investors amid uncertainty

To what extent are these concerns likely to materialise? To look for an answer, we examined five El Niño episodes over the past two decades and the insights they may provide to investors today.

Since 1995, India has experienced nine El Niño episodes of varying intensities. Interestingly, not all of them resulted in significant monsoon disruption. In 1997, 2006 and 2018, for instance, India largely escaped the adverse effects of El Niño and recorded near-normal rainfall, helped by factors such as favourable Indian Ocean conditions and intra-seasonal weather patterns. For the purpose of this study, we have therefore focused on five episodes—FY05, FY10, FY15, FY16 and FY24—where El Niño was accompanied by below-normal monsoon rainfall. Together, these years capture a range of rainfall deficiencies and economic environments, allowing us to assess whether El Niño leaves a consistent imprint on inflation, interest rates and equity markets.