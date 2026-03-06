Energy shocks from West Asia will have knock-on effects on India's economy

Oil and gas are necessary goods. Demand is relatively invariant. A small supply deficit can lead to big spikes in price. A supply deficit of 20 per cent is hardly small. One known unknown is the duration of conflict. A week long closure of the Strait and the loss of production in Iran have taken up to 2 per cent of annual oil-equivalent off the table. Also spare crude capacity in Saudi Arabia cannot be in play since it needs to move through the Strait of Hormuz.