The Deforestation Regulation: It aims to slow global forest loss and protect wildlife by restricting imports of cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soya, and wood, as well as products like furniture, chocolate, and tyres. These goods can enter the EU only if produced on land not deforested after December 31, 2020. The rules apply from December 30, 2026 for larger firms and June 30, 2027 for small businesses. Compliance is costly. Indian exporters must map farm boundaries, provide GPS coordinates for online declarations through the EU’s TRACES (Trade Control and Expert System), keep verified crops separate, and show that suppliers follow local land and labour laws. Farmers without formal land titles can forget exporting to the EU.