Two measures adopted by the European Commission in July support implementation. A Delegated Act updates and simplifies Annex I, the list of products covered, following stakeholder consultation and public feedback. An Implementing Act sets out how the information system will handle due diligence statements and simplified declarations. The scope update changes the products derived from the seven commodities, without changing the commodity list itself. The Delegated Act removes cattle hides, skins and leather, retreaded tyres, soybeans for sowing, specified articles of vulcanised rubber, conveyor and transmission belts, and aircraft and motor vehicle seats. It adds soluble coffee, certain palm oil derivatives and frozen cattle tongues, with these additions becoming subject to the regulation from December 30, 2027, to give businesses time to prepare. It also clarifies that samples and products used for analysis, examination and testing are outside the scope, and introduces targeted exemptions for specified categories of waste, used and second-hand products, packing material, and products used to manufacture medicinal products.