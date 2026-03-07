Even as Trump humiliates allies, Indian govt must adopt humility at home

This, however, was used in a muddled context open to interpretation — from trade and Russian oil to homophobia. Mr Trump’s claim of stopping the fighting by threatening to halt trade passed the dozen mark some time back, and we’ve stopped counting — as with the number of planes he claims were downed during Operation Sindoor. Of course he doesn’t say whose. Mr Trump isn’t a man of subtlety. His obsession is making the headline. On the odd day he might feel a headline missing, he’d fire a Cabinet member. Watch his dismissal of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the incredible post he wrote subsequently, waxing boorish like a feudal lord on what her future might hold on the “large farm we have made for her”.