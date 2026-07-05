Exim Matters: At 250 years, US imprint on world trade is undeniable

At a personal level, I use technology from the Western world, especially the United States, extensively every day. My professional work, communication, research, writing, data storage, banking, access to judgments and notifications, and interaction with global clients depend on tools, standards and platforms developed or scaled largely in the United States. The modern exporter, importer, consultant, banker or freight forwarder works inside a digital ecosystem that America did much to create. Yet a balanced assessment must recognise the other side. America has not always practised the free trade it preached. In recent years, it has weaponised tariffs, sanctions and export controls against its trading partners and also weakened or bypassed some of the great institutions it helped create. Its foreign policy has also caused deep resentment in many parts of the world.