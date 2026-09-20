Exim Matters: Russian oil, American tariffs and Indian exporters

Last week, the good feeling generated by the Brics summit in New Delhi and the encouraging export figures for August evaporated quickly. Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia threatened disruption along the Red Sea route, crude oil briefly climbed to about $108 a barrel and the rupee weakened beyond 96 to the dollar. Then, US President Donald Trump signed the legislation empowering him to impose additional tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods from countries buying Russian oil. It had received strong bipartisan support, securing 86 votes to 11 in the Senate and 262 to 159 in the House of Representatives. The August export figures offered reassurance, but not grounds for complacency. India’s merchandise exports increased by 26.12 per cent from August 2025 to August 2026, reaching $43.81 billion. However, they were slightly lower than July’s $44.24 billion. During April-August, exports grew by 17.85 per cent, from $183.21 billion in the corresponding period last year to $215.91 billion.