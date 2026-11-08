Exim matters: US verdict lifts hopes; mkts celebrate, but traders cautious

On tariffs, congressional hearings and political pressure could encourage exemptions and negotiated reductions. Nevertheless, a Democratic majority cannot by itself reverse duties imposed under powers already delegated to the President. Legislation curtailing those powers could face his veto, requiring two-thirds support in each chamber to overcome it. Nor does opposition to Trump imply support for unrestricted trade. Protecting American manufacturing and strategic industries remains politically attractive. Greater consultation with allies could ease disputes, but a cooperative approach cannot be assumed. Continued barriers could divert goods towards other markets, intensifying competition and encouraging further protectionism.