Expanding women's access to credit key to inclusive economic growth

The data on women’s business ownership in the informal sector does, however, offer scope for imaginative well-tailored policy interventions to improve women’s access to business finance. One example of a well-meaning failure in this respect was the short-lived Bharatiya Mahila Bank. It was inaugurated in November 2013 and merged with State Bank of India (SBI) in April 2017. The problem was that the Bharatiya Mahila Bank started without much planning beyond a vague need to assuage national outrage over women safety, following a brutal gang rape in the capital in December 2012. The bank was headed and run by women and lent exclusively to women for kitchen makeovers, spas, beauty parlours, day care centres and the like. All these are the sort of businesses that society “approves” for women to engage in. What if a woman wanted to invest in, say, an e-commerce startup, an auto component unit or a drug manufacturing set-up?