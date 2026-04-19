Exports: Services grow, goods stall, jobs lag, denting growth outlook

The prolonged stagnation in merchandise exports suggests an erosion of competitiveness in sectors such as textiles, light engineering, chemicals and leather, where India should have been gaining ground. In a recent representation to the United States, the government stated that at 12 per cent of GDP, India’s economy is ‘domestically focused’. That can hardly be regarded as an intended outcome. It reflects a significant trade policy failure because in April 2015, the government said that the objective of the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 was to double India’s share in global merchandise exports in five years. The reality is that since 2014, India’s merchandise exports have grown from $314 billion to $441 billion, a CAGR of 2.9 per cent, and India’s share in global merchandise exports has remained stuck at about 1.8 percent.