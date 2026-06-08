Fake plays, music and video: Copyright fraud was there, AI amplified it

That brings us to the point of this piece. Music is a great way to gauge the future of entertainment. It is, as this column has stated several times, the Petri dish of the business. It needs little data and, therefore, little bandwidth to carry a music file from one part of the world to another. This made it among the first businesses to be disrupted by the internet and then streaming. When MP3, a technology to compress music files, took off in the late 1990s, young people formed peer-to-peer networks for sharing songs ripped from compact discs, causing the business to collapse. From $22 billion in global revenues in 2001, music fell to a low of $13 billion in 2014, going by data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). iTunes (2001), YouTube (2005) and music streaming apps such as Spotify from 2016 onwards, helped change things. They democratised access for both creators and listeners, bringing flexibility. This, in turn, changed the economics of the business. From 2016, revenues started rising again, reaching almost $32 billion in 2025.