FMCG firms recalibrate approach as consumer market rewards speed over scale

Speed 1: Digital-first is quick commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C). The Metro-Gen Z cohort expects new variants each quarter and delivery in 10 minutes. ITC uses this lane to test and scale premium plays. Dermafique skincare and Fabelle luxury chocolates launched on the ITC Store first, using AI-led sampling and influencer drops. While HUL’s Simple and Love Beauty & Planet personal care products built D2C arms, ITC is using Speed 1 to incubate brands that may never see a kirana shelf, protecting margins and discounts.