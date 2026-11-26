Third, interest rates in the US. There are two main drivers here. One, although lower energy prices are a relief, inflation in the US has been running above target for over five years, and the Fed has reiterated its commitment to bringing it down. Financial markets expect the Fed to increase interest rates further in its December meeting. Moreover, a reduction can safely be ruled out until inflation gets sustainably close to the Fed’s 2 per cent target. Two, as argued in this space earlier, the budget deficit and public debt have increased structurally in the US. Higher funding requirements of the US government in the foreseeable future will significantly influence the cost of money, keeping it elevated. In fact, high levels of public debt in most advanced economies will constrain the flow of capital to emerging markets.