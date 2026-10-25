From PCA to Prem Watsa: IDBI Bank's long road to privatisation

What do IDBI Bank Ltd and Air India have in common? For both, privatisation turned into a five-year plan. Of course, the erstwhile Planning Commission is not involved in their cases!

Following Cabinet approval in June 2017, the government invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for Air India in March 2018, offering a 76 per cent stake, but it drew no bids. A revised plan offering 100 per cent was launched in January 2020; the Tata Group won the bid in October 2021 and took over the airline in January 2022.

For IDBI Bank, the February 2021 Budget announced the government's plan for strategic disinvestment; an in-principle Cabinet approval followed in May 2021. EoIs were invited in October 2022.

In March 2023, the then Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey (now chairman of the capital market regulator) tweeted: "Reports appearing in a section of the media indicating the possibility of deferment of IDBI Bank disinvestment are misleading… The transaction continues to be on track as per the defined process in the post-EoI stage following receipts of multiple EoIs."

In March 2026, the government called off the first round after financial bids from Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and Emirates NBD fell short of the reserve price. Revised bids came in by July 2026.