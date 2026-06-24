FTAs need investment teeth if India wants global capital to come in

In order to boost its FDI inflows in this competitive scenario, India needs to improve the depth of its FTAs. Towards this objective, first and foremost, it needs to accelerate the comprehensive review of tariffs announced in Budget 2025 and move swiftly towards the average MFN (most favoured nation) tariffs in the manufacturing sector in major Asean economies. A reduction in tariffs on critical imported inputs will assist India in enhancing its manufacturing competitiveness and attracting export-oriented FDI. Second, India needs to negotiate and finalise an IPA with the EU. Given that the ratification process of the IPA is a prolonged process done at the level of member states of the bloc, the aim should be to conclude the IPA negotiations at the earliest so that its ratification is initiated in parallel with that of the EU-India FTA. The objective should be to design the investment dispute settlement mechanism and investor-protection provisions in a way that they become the template for India’s future negotiations on FTAs and IPAs. A judicious examination of the EU’s investment agreements with those of Asian economies like Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia could be a useful starting point for working on an appropriate combination of investor-protection and state-sovereignty provisions for India. This will be especially useful because India is in the process of negotiating comprehensive trade agreements with developed economies like Canada and Australia. Third, an announcement on India’s intent to participate in the gold-standard CPTPP will be a very positive signal to enhance the confidence of international investors in the Indian economy and its ability to achieve the highest international regulatory standards, and trade and investment policy predictability and transparency.