Grand marketing strategies must give way to Consumer India's 'value logic'

The assumption that “premiumisation” happens in good times and “down-trading” in bad, all within the same category is too simplistic. There is the value logic that customers use in deciding when to keep stretching for more and when to settle for a lot less. Years ago, when two-wheeler companies were trying to sell mopeds to people as the cheaper sensible alternative, young people would tell their parents that they would rather go by bus than buy a moped, and commuters chose second-hand bikes over mopeds. And today the pattern continues, based on consumers’ value logic, which companies don’t see as worth spending on to understand . Value logic is the algorithm that consumers use to decide if the benefit versus the cost of something is “paisa vasool”. Repaying bank loans may not be that, but paying private school fees is, since the child may be publicly censured. Pool driver services at surge premiums may still be paisa vasool, even at higher fuel prices given Uber costs and other considerations, while the same value logic may not hold for instamaid services.