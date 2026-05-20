How 24/7 news changed us from Gulf War fascination to TV debate fatigue

Cable TV operators in India started offering CNN and BBC to subscribers as early as 1991. There was no ‘India feed’ and what we got was what possibly their Asia-targeted feed. The first India-specific 24/7 TV news channel, Star News, was born in February 1998. This was offered in both English and Hindi and was produced by NDTV (headed by Prannoy and Radhika Roy). Many more news channels followed. In all Indian languages.

CNBC TV18 which focussed on business news (24/7) was launched in 1999 and continues to rule viewership ratings during stock market hours. I am aware that all financial market operators, and even the regulators, have a TV in their office cabins and almost always it is tuned to CNBC TV18; the channel claims to have a market share of 90 per cent during the day time, stock market trading hours. The channel is such a favourite of business leaders that I remember a client asking me, irrespective of the various channels that we take for our advertising, to ensure that our ad comes on CNBC TV18. Why? ‘Well our chairman watches that and if our ad doesn’t appear on that channel he will surmise that we are not spending our money well.’