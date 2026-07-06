How Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga busted filmdom's marketing rulebook

Cut a trailer, a teaser, put it online, take prime hoardings in Mumbai and do some talent interviews. That is the template that every studio and production house has been following, blindly, for years. It doesn’t matter what the film is about, who it talks to, what genre it is, or what the star cast is. Main Vaapas Aaunga did that too. But when the first-day numbers came in, “We knew something had gone wrong,” says Shibashish Sarkar, group chief executive officer, Reliance Entertainment, and a partner in Mr Ali’s production firm, Window Seat Films.

Main Vaapas Aaunga tries to capture our sense of home — the one that is trapped in our memory, associated with a person, a place, a point in time, or all of them. Seventeen-year-old Keenu and Jiya’s love is just blossoming in Sargodha (Punjab) when Partition strikes. Punjab and Bengal are split into two parts. Keenu, a Sikh is forced to flee to newly independent India. At 95, when dementia has eaten away his memory, the only thing he holds on to is a promise he made to Jiya. Naseeruddin Shah as the 95-year-old Keenu Grewal and Vedang Raina as the 17-year-old one are brilliant. The film lingers in your head and heart, especially if, like me, you grew up in a Partition family. In the 10-odd advance screenings for Partition veterans and others, people laughed, cried their hearts out and loved the film. Yet, its marketing had failed in its basic job — to communicate what the film was about.