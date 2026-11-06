She is not your mother — mothers are too emotional. She is not your wife — wives are too direct. She is not your girlfriend — girlfriends are too risky for finance. She is Bhabhi. The perfect Indian balance. She is your elder, so you respect her. She is family, so you trust her. She is approachable, so you can ask her stupid questions. She will not judge you if you don’t know what mutual fund means. And every financial brand in India has hired her.