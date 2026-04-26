IBC overhaul: Hope for stalled dreams, debts as focus shifts to homebuyers

In March 2023, after multiple resolution plans failed, as creditors and homebuyers rejected proposals they deemed unfair, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan from Mumbai-based Suraksha Group, which garnered 98.66 per cent vote in the Committee of Creditors (CoC). The homebuyers, with 58 per cent voting share, played a key role here. They ensured that project completion was included in the resolution. It was the first such incident in a large real estate CIRP.

The plan promised an upfront payment of about Rs 1,300 crore to financial creditors, along with land and non-convertible debentures. For the homebuyers, the relief lay not in the money but in the promise of possession. The Suraksha plan stated that flats in the stalled townships would be built and delivered within 42 months. Construction has already resumed on 97 unfinished towers, and according to the implementation schedule, the first batch of flats would be ready by December 2027, bringing a closure to the project after a decade.