In an age of social media, founder-led brands are the new business model

However, this model has a single point of failure: The human. Founder fatigue is real. You can’t scale a person. A founder can only do so many podcasts, and handle so many crises. The moment they go silent, the brand feels dead. Second problem arises when personal becomes corporate. One divorce, one social media post, one controversy, and the entire brand valuation drops. When a founder is the brand, human resource issues become public relations issues. Personal life becomes boardroom agenda. Last, the eventuality of an exit. If you want to sell the company, what are you selling? The product, or the person? Private Equity firms are now asking: “Can this brand survive without the founder on camera?” Yet every D2C founder thinks they need to be an influencer. The market is flooded with “founder stories” that feel manufactured. Consumers are starting to smell it.