If artificial intelligence and tech fever in US asset pricing cools, this could potentially induce global investors think about international portfolio formation in a more normal way. A moderation in US equity returns would assist allocators in returning to more orthodox, more theoretically sound strategies. It would restore the traditional focus on international diversification and the pursuit of uncorrelated returns across global markets. This would be good for India.

If foreign investors took more interest in India — and if the Indian authorities removed policy mistakes that impede inflows of foreign capital — then there would be a greater interest in Indian assets. This would exert a causal impact on Indian economic growth through the following path. First, Indian asset prices would go up. For example, when foreigners take an interest in India (and the Indian authorities do not come in the way), Indian corporate bond yields go down. Second, firms would find more investment projects attractive when asset prices are higher. A firm with a high price-earning ratio does more investment than a firm with a low one; a firm with a cheap cost of debt does more investment than a firm with high cost of debt. Such a surge of investment would help growth in gross domestic product. Equal treatment for foreigners by the Indian state remains a powerful lever to push Indian economic growth, and it’s not that hard to do.