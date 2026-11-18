Its significance should be seen against the backdrop of the growing unilateralism, with huge implications for global economic stability. India and the European Union (EU) are two large democracies with a combined gross domestic product of over $24 trillion — the EU at $20 trillion and India at $4 trillion. Together, they account for nearly one-fourth of humanity bound by shared democratic values and the rule of law. Leaders on both sides are upbeat about its potential to take the India-EU Strategic Partnership to the next level.